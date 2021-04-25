Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 34 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $383.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $367.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $384.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

