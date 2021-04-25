Coastal Capital Group Inc. Takes $110,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $122,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $108.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.22 and a 200 day moving average of $90.42.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.