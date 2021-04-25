Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $97.84

Shares of Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$97.84 and traded as high as C$98.87. Cogeco shares last traded at C$98.08, with a volume of 9,012 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cogeco from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Cogeco from C$101.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$97.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$88.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This is a boost from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

