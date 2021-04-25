Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.06

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 191478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.
CLNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,535,000 after buying an additional 2,419,695 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 24,212,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,464,000 after buying an additional 1,590,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $31,259,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,217,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,907,000 after buying an additional 62,896 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,463,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,661,000 after buying an additional 391,306 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Colony Capital Company Profile (NYSE:CLNY)
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.
