Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.06

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 191478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

CLNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,535,000 after buying an additional 2,419,695 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 24,212,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,464,000 after buying an additional 1,590,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $31,259,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,217,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,907,000 after buying an additional 62,896 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,463,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,661,000 after buying an additional 391,306 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

