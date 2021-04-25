Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $7.32 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

NYSE CYH traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $10.21. 2,319,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,720,308. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.