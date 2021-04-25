Comparing Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A Kosmos Energy -45.99% -41.86% -5.97%

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and Kosmos Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hong Kong and China Gas $5.19 billion 5.59 $901.41 million N/A N/A Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.70 -$55.78 million ($0.05) -52.20

The Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Kosmos Energy.

Risk & Volatility

The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.77, indicating that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Hong Kong and China Gas and Kosmos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hong Kong and China Gas 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kosmos Energy 0 5 3 0 2.38

Kosmos Energy has a consensus target price of $2.62, indicating a potential upside of 0.19%. Given Kosmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About The Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities. The company supplies town gas to approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply and wastewater treatment serving 2.4 million customers. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, cafÃ©, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

