Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

CMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,816 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.24. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

