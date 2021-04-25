Connectome Trading 43.1% Lower This Week (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000731 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 43.1% against the US dollar. Connectome has a market capitalization of $437,126.16 and $758,316.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00064534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00092853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.28 or 0.00670972 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.36 or 0.07999111 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.