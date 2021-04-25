Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.58.

Shares of ED opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $85.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average of $74.09.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ED. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

