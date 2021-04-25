Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Increased to $1,900.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,877.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $1,475.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,412.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,281.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Constellation Software has a one year low of $928.62 and a one year high of $1,619.98.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

