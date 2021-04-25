Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Continental Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 29,370 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

