Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 350 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 target price on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price target on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 342.07.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.