Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $233.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $193.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $233.25.

Shares of BA stock opened at $238.38 on Wednesday. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.35.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

