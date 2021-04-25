Credit Suisse Group Downgrades CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) to Neutral

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CaixaBank presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

