Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 230,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW opened at $200.93 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.72 and a 52 week high of $208.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.