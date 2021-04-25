Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

