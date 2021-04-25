Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock opened at $230.11 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.11 and its 200-day moving average is $193.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.