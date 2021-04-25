Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 465 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $139.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.20. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $394.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.