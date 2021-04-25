Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 91 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $233.51 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $151.30 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.12 and a 200-day moving average of $231.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,637 shares of company stock valued at $38,734,699 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.