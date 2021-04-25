CrossAmerica Partners’ (CAPL) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CrossAmerica Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

CAPL stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.26.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 411.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter worth $77,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

