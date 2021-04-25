Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 790 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of MarineMax worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HZO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $54.54 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HZO. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $443,700.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

