Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Teleflex by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $443.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.43. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $445.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

