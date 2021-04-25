Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN opened at $29.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

