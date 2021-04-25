Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,506,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,251 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 739,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,840,000 after acquiring an additional 45,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Amedisys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,523,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

AMED stock opened at $284.57 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.42 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $550.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,382 shares of company stock worth $1,209,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

