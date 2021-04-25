CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $108.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.70.

CSX stock opened at $103.11 on Wednesday. CSX has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.18. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

