Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN) Trading 7.2% Higher

Cuentas Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUEN) shares were up 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 62,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 290,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.

Cuentas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUEN)

Cuentas Inc, a financial technology company, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.