Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BLK traded up $17.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $813.17. The stock had a trading volume of 489,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,521. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.35 and a 12 month high of $827.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $757.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $708.52. The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,159 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,285. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
