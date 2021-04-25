Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK traded up $17.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $813.17. The stock had a trading volume of 489,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,521. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.35 and a 12 month high of $827.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $757.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $708.52. The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,159 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,285. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.