Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $3.10 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 61,051 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.55. 77,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,458. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.84. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.33 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

