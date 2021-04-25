Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,783,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,016. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.97 and a 1 year high of $384.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

