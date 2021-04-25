Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Varian Medical Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,769,000 after purchasing an additional 911,042 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,662,000 after buying an additional 399,930 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4,460,804.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,561,000 after buying an additional 1,025,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $177,172,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.92.

Varian Medical Systems stock remained flat at $$177.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $177.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.99.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

