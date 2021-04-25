Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 1,364 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,456,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 255,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,062,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.93. 1,196,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,220. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.