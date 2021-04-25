Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 2,498 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.7% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.24. 77,519,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,558,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

