Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Decreases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Workday by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY opened at $254.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.26 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.50 and a 52-week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400 over the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.54.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

