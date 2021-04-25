Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.3% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 4,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $952,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT opened at $377.29 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $365.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.90.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.