Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 1,535 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $88.27 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average is $88.57. The company has a market capitalization of $202.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

