Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 240 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.3% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $230.00 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.01 and a 1 year high of $231.82. The firm has a market cap of $449.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

