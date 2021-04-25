D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Barclays

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target upped by Barclays from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.24.

DHI opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $98.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.37.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

