Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €95.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €95.00 ($111.76) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €78.94 ($92.87).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €73.70 ($86.71) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Daimler has a 1 year low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 1 year high of €77.99 ($91.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion and a PE ratio of 21.74.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

