Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

Shares of DHR opened at $259.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.08. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $155.61 and a 52-week high of $259.98. The company has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

