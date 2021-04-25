Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $315.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.13.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $259.78 on Friday. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $259.98. The stock has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1,004.2% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 361,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,314,000 after purchasing an additional 328,548 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

