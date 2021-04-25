Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €62.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.77 ($71.49).

Shares of BN stock opened at €58.84 ($69.22) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.81. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

