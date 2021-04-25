DAO Maker (DAO) Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.06 or 0.00014070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $140.92 million and approximately $10.74 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00058661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.00266271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.80 or 0.01003356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,221.35 or 1.00019924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00022506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.62 or 0.00610654 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,293,886 coins and its circulating supply is 19,946,503 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

