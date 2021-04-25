DAO Maker (DAO) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $6.41 or 0.00013473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $127.94 million and approximately $9.72 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00059995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.43 or 0.00278156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.56 or 0.01038783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,813.13 or 1.00428264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.71 or 0.00637924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00022921 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,293,886 coins and its circulating supply is 19,946,503 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

