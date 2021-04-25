DAOBet Price Reaches $0.0083 on Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $310.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,822.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $774.34 or 0.01554204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.18 or 0.00474033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001481 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004520 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About DAOBet

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.