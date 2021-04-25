Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

DARE stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.21.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daré Bioscience stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Daré Bioscience worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daré Bioscience (DARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.