Dash Price Tops $244.68 (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $244.68 or 0.00507712 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $2.47 billion and $780.17 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005137 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00028203 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.15 or 0.02982100 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,095,430 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

