Datamine Price Up 7.5% This Week (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $214,428.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

About Datamine

Datamine is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,389,139 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

