Datarius Credit Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $89,383.34 and approximately $132.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00064032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00061190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00094141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.65 or 0.00706164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,799.72 or 0.07807958 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.