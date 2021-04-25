David Ian Mckay Sells 5,322 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total transaction of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$677,114.03.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total transaction of C$619,429.71.

On Monday, February 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55.

On Friday, January 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total transaction of C$569,775.98.

Shares of RY opened at C$116.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$116.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$106.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$80.72 and a 12-month high of C$118.91. The firm has a market cap of C$166.08 billion and a PE ratio of 14.43.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1899996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$118.12.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

