DeGate (DG) Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. DeGate has a market capitalization of $18.74 million and $34,066.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeGate has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Asch (XAS) traded 5,163,847.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.80 or 0.02362588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00058643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00267431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.62 or 0.00999660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,019.67 or 1.00080836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00022279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

